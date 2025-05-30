A recent survey reports on AI and mental health among Floridians

Medical worker. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a survey conducted by the University of South Florida and Florida Atlantic University addresses Floridians’ feelings towards a handful of topics, including Artificial Intelligence.

Stephen Neeley, an Associate Professor in the School of Public Affairs at USF, says opinions vary on the place of AI in the healthcare industry.

Respondents saw the advantages of AI largely in these administrative procedures, such as the optimization of efficiency in the healthcare process, the reduction of inequalities, and the reduction of wait times.

However, very few respondents were okay with AI being used in actual clinical healthcare practices, such as performing surgery and administering medication, despite the existence of surgical robots and the recent development of tools such as smart pumps.

The survey also found that more than one-third of adults in Florida report some symptoms of anxiety, and one in five experience clinically significant levels.

The rising access to online information and AI platforms may be playing a role in the increase in health anxiety among Floridians.

Nearly 30% of the respondents displayed symptoms commonly associated with “cyberchondria”, or the excessive use of the internet to research health information that often leads to heightened health-related anxiety.

Along with this, the survey reported that around a third of Floridians would trust AI chatbots to provide accurate information to help with their mental health.

However, if given the choice, most say that they would rather seek out a human professional.

To view the full survey findings, visit the USF Newsroom.