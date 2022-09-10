A right wing extremist group has membership list leaked

https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_OathKeepersV.wav
A right wing extremist group called the Oath Keepers, has had names the on their membership list leaked. Many Floridians are on the list released by the Anti-Defamation League. According to Axios Tampa Bay, there are 2,718 Floridians on this list. That includes- eleven law enforcement officers, six is military members and two first responders. One elected official is on this list as well, Loren King, a Deltona city commissioner. The Oath Keepers are considered an anti-government extremist group that has been associated with the militia movement.