A Tampa Staple Band Brings The Island Music – Tribal Style

One Of Tampa’s Favorite Island style bands, Tribal Style brings the Reggae vibes to Live Music Showcase!
Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.
About Tribal Style: Tribal Style is a Tampa-based band known for their authentic Jamaican roots reggae sound. They’ve been performing for over a decade, transcending the typical world beat/reggae genre to develop a unique sound. The band is comprised of brothers Muti, Tk, and Mugi Tenn, who were born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and have been playing music since their teens. They have shared the stage with many prominent reggae artists and have won multiple awards in the Tampa Bay area, including “Best Local Band” and “Best Reggae Band”
