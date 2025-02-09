A Timely & Compelling Scrutiny. Real Science Not Fiction. Call For Peace

In Policing White Supremacy, former FBI agent Mike German, who worked undercover in white supremacist and militia groups, issues a wake-up call about law enforcement’s dangerously lax approach to far-right violence. Despite over a hundred deadly acts by far-right militants since the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and the far right’s attempts to obstruct transfer of power to a duly elected president on January 6, the FBI continues to deprioritize investigations into white supremacist violence, instead targeting marginalized groups such as environmentalists and Black Lives Matter. In 2005, for example, the FBI labeled eco-terrorists as the top domestic threat, despite not a single fatal attack in the United States. Noting that the FBI does not even compile accurate national data on white supremacist violence, German also exposes the continuing tolerance of overt racism in law enforcement, and police membership in white supremacist organizations. The threat these officers pose became clear when at least twenty-eight current and former law enforcement officials were alleged to have participated in the 2021 Capitol breach. With chapters on “The Rise of the Proud Boys,” “A New Approach to Policing Hate Crimes,” and “Policing the Police,” Policing White Supremacy shows how the lack of transparency and accountability in federal, state, and local law enforcement has eroded public trust and undermined democracy. “Law Enforcement’s Role in Resisting White Supremacy” points the way forward to a future where far-right violence is recognized and addressed as the true threat it presents to our country.

The Earth’s magnetic force field is decaying faster than previously thought. When the poles switch, a process that takes many years, the Earth is unprotected from solar radiation storms that would, among other disturbances, wipe out much and possible all of our electromagnetic technology. Navigation for all kinds of animals is disrupted without a stable, magnetic North Pole. And, can you imagine no satellites, no Internet, no smartphones–maybe no power grids at all? This is the premise of The Spinning Magnet: The Electromagnetic Force That Created the Modern World–and Could Destroy It a riveting new book by award-winning journalist, Alanna Mitchell. She has crafted a beautiful story of surprising ideas and science, illuminating invisible parts of our own planet that are constantly changing around us. Alanna is an engaging interview who thoughtfully explains a complex and daunting subject, her passion for her investigative work is compelling and not to be missed.

We were prompted by the recent events and statement emanating from the White House to include important and beautiful music from the EP Call For Peace. This is the work of London-based Ocean Moon Group who include master sitarist Ricky Romainwith percussion by Paul Chiver, Jack Harman provided harmonic chordal work by incorporating the beautiful Shearwater piano, plus the ambient percussion techniques of Graham Guy Robinson who used rain sticks and chimes. The musicians say Call For Peace was created with the deepest intention that, through music, we can travel beyond borders, beyond words and beyond politics and instead reach out with our humanity and put an end to suffering. This is a clarion call to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza – and to all conflicts around the globe. Call For Peace is on Lo Recordings and all money generated by this project goes to HEAL Palestine.