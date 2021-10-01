“A World of Smiles” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“It has been said that when you smile, the world smiles with you and when you frown you frown alone.”

World Smile Day® is celebrated annually on the first Friday in the month of October. The idea for this day was coined and initiated by Harvey Ross Ball, an American commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts. He is also widely known for creating the famous “Smiley Face” in 1963. The Smiley Face image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of good will and good cheer on the planet. The World’s first World Smile Day® was held in the 1999 and has been held annually since.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to help celebrate this day through a musical journey filled with tasteful music and useful information..

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!