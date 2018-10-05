“A World of Smiles” on Morning Energy

Share this:

World Smile Day® is celebrated annually on the first Friday in the month of October. The idea of was coined and initiated by Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts. He is known to have created the famous “Smiley Face” in 1963. The Smiley Face image went on to become the most recognizable symbol of good will and good cheer on the planet. The World’s first World Smile Day was held in the year 1999 and has been held annually since.

It has been said that, “When you smile, the world smiles with you and when you frown you frown alone”. On Morning Energy , we are going to spend time talking about the importance of keeping a smile on our faces.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

Morningnergy88.5@gmail.com