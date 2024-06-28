Donate Now!
AAA has some advice for travelers hitting the road on July 4th

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Photo from AAA if an employee fixing a tire

Travel during the Independence Day week will set a record for the number of travelers.

More than 70 million people are expected to travel around the U.S., that’s 20 million more than last year.

“Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal,” Bob Pishue, the transportation analyst at INRIX, said.

Pishue also said travelers should monitor local news stations and traffic apps for updates on road conditions.

To beat the traffic, INRIX said that the worst time to travel by car before and on July 4th is between 2 pm and 7 pm.

AAA expects 3.9 million Floridians to be out on the roads during the holiday week. That’s 183,000 more than last year.

Spokesperson for AAA Mark Jenkins shared tips to minimize risk while traveling. Especially since the company is preparing for around 800,000 stranded motorists during the week.

“The most common reasons we get calls for assistance are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockout,” said Jenkins.

He also said drivers can fill tires at low cost at many gas stations before traveling. Another tip is to buy a tire gauge at the store to check tire pressure because if it’s low, it can lead to blowouts.

“You can check your tire tread levels with a quarter,” Jenkins said. “You take a quarter and insert it upside down with the president’s head facing down into the tread, so in between your tread and tire, and if you can see the top of the president’s head your tread is way too low.”

He also said low tread can lead to less traction when driving in rainy conditions.

Some other tips for travelers are:

  • go to a local auto store to get a free battery test
  • check the brakes
  • replace wiper blades
  • refill windshield cleaner
  • tip of engine oil and other fluids
  • create an emergency supply kit

Jenkin said having a phone charger in the supply kit is most important. This ensures that the driver can contact roadside assistance

He said in the case of an emergency, drivers should pull completely over to the side of the road away from oncoming traffic before calling if possible. This can help prevent further damage to you and other drivers.

It will also protect roadside assistant workers. Jenkins said the most common cause of death for them is being struck by oncoming traffic.

With the heavier traffic, drivers can expect more delays.

Jenkins said if you are traveling, try to leave early to avoid rushing. He also said to remain patient and to avoid road rage and other distractions.

For more information and resources, AAA members can download their mobile app.

