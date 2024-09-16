AAA says plan early for holiday travel

Airplane in flight. By murat4art via iStock for WMNF News.

A lot of people in the state already have travel plans between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to AAA Auto Club. Two-thirds of Floridians are planning an overnight vacation this holiday season.

AAA said that number is only going to grow.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins said if you plan on traveling, you should book early for the best prices and itineraries.

“If you wait until October to book, chances are a lot of those vacancies are going to fill up,” Jenkins said. “There’s not going to be as much availability and when availability dries up, then you tend to have higher pricing.”

In addition to the best prices and itineraries, there are more options to secure the best flight time. Jenkins said an early flight time will eliminate any connection issues that may come with late flights.

“If you’re flying in the afternoon or evening then you’re a little more vulnerable to any kind of cancellations or snags that occurred with other flights that then the airline is trying to catch up with and that could affect your flight,” Jenkins said.

He added that people should consider what time a flight takes off or arrives if it has a connecting flight. By booking time in between connecting flights, there is less of a risk of missing the connecting flight, Jenkins said.

However, another way to ensure smooth air travel is a tip that Jenkins said most people overlook.

“There are gonna be long security lines to get through the airport and if you could register for TSA PreCheck, that could help you bypass the line,” said Jenkins. “You’ve got plenty of time to lock that in, and I think you’ll be happy that you did.”

In addition to this, Jenkins said it’s important to consider travel insurance in order to have a great vacation despite the complications.

“Having travel insurance can really protect you from any kind of non refundable expenses that you might otherwise not be able to recoup,” he said.

And while there might be some discounts involved with waiting to book your travel – you run the risk of not getting exactly what you want. Jenkins said that’s why preparing early is essential.

Some of the top destinations in the state tend to be Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

Cruises also fill up quickly during this time of year as well.