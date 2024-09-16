Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

AAA says plan early for holiday travel

Posted on by Lia Marsee
Share
airline flying over sunset
Airplane in flight. By murat4art via iStock for WMNF News.

A lot of people in the state already have travel plans between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to AAA Auto Club. Two-thirds of Floridians are planning an overnight vacation this holiday season.

AAA said that number is only going to grow.

Spokesperson Mark Jenkins said if you plan on traveling, you should book early for the best prices and itineraries.

“If you wait until October to book, chances are a lot of those vacancies are going to fill up,” Jenkins said. “There’s not going to be as much availability and when availability dries up, then you tend to have higher pricing.”

In addition to the best prices and itineraries, there are more options to secure the best flight time. Jenkins said an early flight time will eliminate any connection issues that may come with late flights.

“If you’re flying in the afternoon or evening then you’re a little more vulnerable to any kind of cancellations or snags that occurred with other flights that then the airline is trying to catch up with and that could affect your flight,” Jenkins said.

He added that people should consider what time a flight takes off or arrives if it has a connecting flight. By booking time in between connecting flights, there is less of a risk of missing the connecting flight, Jenkins said. 

However, another way to ensure smooth air travel is a tip that Jenkins said most people overlook. 

“There are gonna be long security lines to get through the airport and if you could register for TSA PreCheck, that could help you bypass the line,” said Jenkins. “You’ve got plenty of time to lock that in, and I think you’ll be happy that you did.” 

In addition to this, Jenkins said it’s important to consider travel insurance in order to have a great vacation despite the complications. 

“Having travel insurance can really protect you from any kind of non refundable expenses that you might otherwise not be able to recoup,” he said. 

And while there might be some discounts involved with waiting to book your travel – you run the risk of not getting exactly what you want. Jenkins said that’s why preparing early is essential.

Some of the top destinations in the state tend to be Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

Cruises also fill up quickly during this time of year as well.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Defending democracy, racism as a public health crisis

Democracy Day, Ozone Day, Russia, The United States, private mercenaries,...

People standing next to a trailer with a blue awning in the background.
Hillsborough County’s free initiative to curb mosquito populations

By Justin Seecharan Residents of Hillsborough County were buzzing with...

The Scoop: Mon. Sep. 16th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump safe after another attempted assassination Former President Donald Trump...

FIRE survey ranks freedom of speech on college campuses

By Julia Saad The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF 45th Birthday Bash was amazing! The energy, the friendship, and of course the MUSIC! The Dollyrots brought positive vibes and that electric energy that is the heartbeat of WMNF! We have more awesome photos coming but we couldn't wait to give you a sneak peek! Thank you John Mazz for the awesome photos and thank you mystical realm photography for your snapshots as well! Stay tuned for more recap moments, and once again... Thank you DOLLYROTS for putting on a Fantastic show! #WMNF45thBirthdayBash #PositiveVibesOnly #RecapMoments #ThankYouDollyrots #wmnf Fall is already here, and who knows what it has in store for us. But, what about that extra vehicle? Don’t just leaf it; Donate it to WMNF and change with the season. Call 888-WMNF-885. Our Vehicle Donor Support Team is available seven days a week. Or donate online at https://link.wmnf.org/VehicleDonation. #SUPPORT #CARDONATION #WMNF Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio 🎶🎧 Join us tomorrow 6-9am for the Fund Drive Finale! 🚀 Tune in for great music, fun commentary, & donation challenges! Let's keep this love train going & reach our goal! 💪 The Amazing Sam & Randy Wind will bring our Fall Fund Drive home! 🏡 Let's go! #FundDriveFinale #DonateForACause 🙌💸 Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website to give✌️ #donate #wmnf #funddrive
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: