Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Abortion numbers in Florida are down since the 6-week ban

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
abortion law
Abortion law by mohd izzuan via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — More than 40,000 abortions had been reported this year in Florida as of Aug. 1, but the number being performed is down after a law took effect preventing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, according to newly released state data.

The data, posted on the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration website, showed 40,499 abortions reported this year as of Aug. 1. That was up from a total of 36,221 reported at the beginning of July and 32.081 reported at the beginning of June.

The 4,278-abortion increase reported Aug. 1 and the 4,140-abortion increase reported July 1 are significantly lower than increases in previous months and during comparable periods last year. The six-week abortion law took effect May 1.

For example, the total in a report issued at the beginning of June represented a 9,672-abortion increase over the total included in a May 1 report.

Similarly, the May 1 total reflected a 7,674-abortion increase over the total included in an April 1 report. And the April 1 report reflected a 6,277-abortion increase over the total included in a March 2 report.

Abortion clinics are required to submit reports to the Agency for Health Care Administration within 30 days after the end of each month. Lags in reporting made it somewhat unclear when the six-week abortion limit started affecting the totals.

But the July 1 and Aug. 1 reports offer a two-month window showing reduced numbers of abortions. As another illustration, a report issued at the beginning of August 2023 showed a 6,231-abortion increase from roughly a month earlier — 31 percent higher than the 4,278-abortion increase during the comparable period this year.

Of the overall total of 40,499 abortions reported this year as of Aug. 1, 37,551 were in the first trimester of pregnancy, 2,945 were in the second trimester and three were in the trimester, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. Two of the third-trimester abortions were categorized as being performed “due to fatal fetal abnormality,” while the other was categorized as “due to serious fetal genetic defect, deformity or abnormality.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved the six-week abortion limit in 2023 after passing a 15-week limit in 2022. The state Supreme Court on April 1 rejected a constitutional challenge by abortion-rights supporters to the 15-week limit.

That ruling also had the effect of allowing the six-week limit to take effect May 1.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also allowed a proposed abortion-rights constitutional amendment to go on the November ballot, setting up perhaps the state’s biggest political fight of 2024. Abortion rights supporters have turned to ballot initiatives in Florida and other states after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and left abortion issues to be decided in states.

The proposed Florida amendment says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” It would need approval from 60 percent of voters to pass.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

USF education professor creates artificial intelligence tool for K-12 teachers

Listen: School is back in session for students in the...

Destabilization and economic justice

Rule by the many? or The One.

vote voters voting elections Pinellas
Races to watch: State House primaries in Florida include challenges to incumbents

More than a quarter of the 120 Florida House seats...

The Scoop: Mon. August 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

AAA warns back-to-school drivers, a local Starbucks unionizes, and the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: