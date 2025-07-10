Donate Now!
About 200 Marines sent to Florida to support ICE immigration crackdown

Posted on July 10, 2025 • by Chris Young
migrants / immigration
U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services. By Sundry Photography via iStock for WMNF News.

Approximately 200 Marines have arrived in Florida from North Carolina to support ICE during its crackdown on undocumented migrants. 

One legal expert says this is lawful but questionable.

U.S. Northern Command says the Marines will perform “strictly non-law enforcement duties” within ICE facilities.

The country’s Posse Comitatus Act restricts federal troops from participating in civilian law enforcement, except in certain cases. 

Joseph Nunn, a counsel in the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, says the deployment is inappropriate, but not unlawful. 

“Assuming that this press release is accurate and that these Marines do stick to an indirect sort of logistical support role, this deployment is probably lawful. That does not make it a good idea,” Nunn told WMNF.

And Nunn says this has a major cost. 

“The more we turn the military to face inwards, the more we distract the military and pull resources, time and attention away from its core national security responsibilities,” Nunn said

This comes after the state opened Alligator Alcatraz, a migrant detention center near the Everglades.

Joseph Nunn, counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, calls the move unprecedented.

“There is, at this point, a fairly long history of military assistance to immigration enforcement and border security efforts at the US-Mexico border. But moving that military, that sort of military assistance into the interior of the country, that’s never happened before,” Nunn said.

US Northern Command tells WMNF that ICE will determine personnel needs at each location.

Tags
,

