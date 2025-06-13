Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Activists protest detention of undocumented Tampa mother

Posted on June 13, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Rosa Patishtan-Gomez // Photo provided by Ruth Beltran, Tampa Bay Immigration Solidarity Network

Activists are rallying outside the Pinellas County Jail tomorrow to protest the detention of Rosa Patishtan-Gomez, an undocumented mother of two. 

This rally comes as many are set to rally against deportations and the Trump administration this weekend.

The 30-year-old mother of two and undocumented Mexican immigrant was detained on June 5th in Tampa. 

“She doesn’t have a criminal record. I mean, this is someone who should be a allowed to stay with her children. You know, we need to stop separation of families,” Ruth Beltran, an organizer for the protest with the Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network, told WMNF. 

She and others will be calling for Patishtan-Gomez to be returned to her children and family, and for deportation efforts to be stopped.

She says Gomez has no criminal history and called the plans “inhumane”

“I was completely outraged thinking of the lack of humanity with a young mother and her children,” Beltran said.

The protest is the same day as many across the country are planning to protest as part of “No Kings Day.”

Law enforcement in Florida has threatened to crack down on these protests, with Governor Ron DeSantis even saying drivers can hit protestors with their cars. 

But still, Beltran says resistance is important. 

“Remember that our protests have been peaceful and that we have the right to hit the streets and to have dissent against the actions of our government,” Beltran told WMNF.

Patishtan-Gomez’s hearing is set for Tuesday.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

It took records from England in the 1700s, but after 30 years this Florida John Doe was finally identified

After thirty years, Edman Eric Gleed's body found in Clearwater...

The Scoop: Fri. June 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including No Kings protester safety, NOAA cuts, hurricane...

Hurricane Helene
Experts worried Trump cuts to NOAA may leave some uninformed this hurricane season

Listen: According to NPR, Trump administration cuts caused almost 600...

FPREN drought Florida June 10
The drought has improved in Florida even as much of north Florida had its hottest May in decades

May provided some beneficial rainfall. In central Florida, rainfall deficits...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Da' Soul Kitchen
Player position: