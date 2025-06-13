Activists protest detention of undocumented Tampa mother

Rosa Patishtan-Gomez // Photo provided by Ruth Beltran, Tampa Bay Immigration Solidarity Network

Activists are rallying outside the Pinellas County Jail tomorrow to protest the detention of Rosa Patishtan-Gomez, an undocumented mother of two.

This rally comes as many are set to rally against deportations and the Trump administration this weekend.

The 30-year-old mother of two and undocumented Mexican immigrant was detained on June 5th in Tampa.

“She doesn’t have a criminal record. I mean, this is someone who should be a allowed to stay with her children. You know, we need to stop separation of families,” Ruth Beltran, an organizer for the protest with the Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network, told WMNF.

She and others will be calling for Patishtan-Gomez to be returned to her children and family, and for deportation efforts to be stopped.

She says Gomez has no criminal history and called the plans “inhumane”

“I was completely outraged thinking of the lack of humanity with a young mother and her children,” Beltran said.

The protest is the same day as many across the country are planning to protest as part of “No Kings Day.”

Law enforcement in Florida has threatened to crack down on these protests, with Governor Ron DeSantis even saying drivers can hit protestors with their cars.

But still, Beltran says resistance is important.

“Remember that our protests have been peaceful and that we have the right to hit the streets and to have dissent against the actions of our government,” Beltran told WMNF.

Patishtan-Gomez’s hearing is set for Tuesday.