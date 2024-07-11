Activists rally after USF students face suspension, expulsion for pro-Palestine protests

Suspended USF protestor Joseph Charry speaks at a rally / Chris Young, 7/11/24

Students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at the University of South Florida in April are now facing punishments from administration like suspension and expulsion.

People gathered outside the school Wednesday to object.

A few dozen protestors waved signs and chanted things like “Free Palestine!” off Fowler Avenue outside the Tampa campus.

They want to see USF show support for Palestine, and drop all charges against students who participated in April’s demonstrations – which led to multiple student conduct violations and thirteen arrests.

At one of the protests, multiple law enforcement agencies used tear gas to break up the group.

Joseph Charry is an international student at USF and was one of the organizers of those protests.

He was suspended from the university for a year, and he says that puts him at risk of deportation.

“We know we will always stand against genocide, and we will continue to fight for Palestine, no matter what charges USF brings on us!”

Icarus Jaspard is a student at USF and now faces conduct violations for his participation.

“These are false charges meant to try and push punishment onto the University of South Florida students who stand up against USF’s wishes.”

USF President Rhea Law made a statement following April’s demonstrations saying the protest was unlawful and not peaceful.