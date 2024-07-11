Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Activists rally after USF students face suspension, expulsion for pro-Palestine protests

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Suspended USF protestor Joseph Charry speaks at a rally / Chris Young, 7/11/24

Listen:

Students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at the University of South Florida in April are now facing punishments from administration like suspension and expulsion. 

People gathered outside the school Wednesday to object.

A few dozen protestors waved signs and chanted things like “Free Palestine!” off Fowler Avenue outside the Tampa campus. 

They want to see USF show support for Palestine, and drop all charges against students who participated in April’s demonstrations – which led to multiple student conduct violations and thirteen arrests. 

At one of the protests, multiple law enforcement agencies used tear gas to break up the group. 

Joseph Charry is an international student at USF and was one of the organizers of those protests. 

He was suspended from the university for a year, and he says that puts him at risk of deportation.  

“We know we will always stand against genocide, and we will continue to fight for Palestine, no matter what charges USF brings on us!”

Icarus Jaspard is a student at USF and now faces conduct violations for his participation.

“These are false charges meant to try and push punishment onto the University of South Florida students who stand up against USF’s wishes.”

USF President Rhea Law made a statement following April’s demonstrations saying the protest was unlawful and not peaceful.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Thurs. July 11th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

USF students are suspended after pro-Palestine protests. Meanwhile, two UF...

banned books, First Amendment
A judge rejects shielding for Florida school officials in the fight over a banned book

“And Tango Makes Three” tells the story of two male...

Cybersecurity IT computer mobile
Two state agencies in Florida grapple with cyberattacks

Florida was hit with a second cyberattack that resulted in...

Florida Supreme Court prepares for its summer break

The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled Thursday to release final...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: