Activists sound alarm on potential billion dollar Florida Power & Light rate hikes

Posted on August 5, 2025 • by Chris Young
power lines
Electric power lines by zhengzaishuru via iStock for WMNF News.

Next week, the Florida Public Service Commission will consider nearly $10 billion in rate increases for Florida Power and Light customers. 

Environmental advocates are sounding the alarm not only for FPL customers, but for people all over the state and nation.

Advocates say PSC commissioners are on the side of big utility companies, not the public.

In a conference call, Brooke Ward, Senior Florida organizer at Food & Water Watch, pointed to last year’s TECO rate increase. 

“When Tampa Electric asked for their rate increase, the staff of the Public Service Commission had actually recommended that they cut that rate increase in half, and the Public Service Commission went against their own staff’s recommendations. And that’s part of the reason why we feel that  there needs to be reform.”

Tampa Electric’s 775,000 residential customers are now paying at least $109 more a year due to the rate hike that took effect in January, according to Axios. 

Advocates say an FPL rate hike will force more customers in Florida to make tough financial choices just to afford their electric bill. 

Congress member Kathy Castor introduced legislation to prohibit utility companies from using ratepayer dollars to fund political activities..

“These monopoly electric and gas utilities charge their customers for lobbying, for corporate brand advertising, for perks for executives that often work against the customer interest,” Castor said.

