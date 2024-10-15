Activists urge DeSantis to invest in climate change solutions after Milton and Helene

Democrat State Rep. Michele Rayner in Harbordale Park in St. Petersburg // Chris Young, WMNF News 10/15/2024

Governor Ron DeSantis has denied climate change has any effect on worsening storms. Now, a group of activists called on DeSantis to do more to address climate change.

A small group of activists and community leaders gathered in a St. Petersburg park surrounded by downed trees and debris from Hurricane Milton.

Democratic State Representative Michele Rayner was one of five speakers that called out Governor DeSantis for refusing federal funds for climate-conscious projects in the state.

“We understand that we can’t stop hurricanes – and I’m not arguing with people about remote control hurricanes and all of that, I’m not doing that – but what I am saying is that we can stop the climate crisis from spiraling out of control,” Rayner said.

St. Petersburg Resident Nick Cary got emotional as he described the damage his house suffered after a tree fell on his house during Hurricane Milton.

“We’ve had to evacuate our home on 5 separate occasions, three times in the past 3 years. Each time we do it it gets a little harder, and it makes us wonder if our dreams of growing old in this community are even possible,” Cary said.

In a press conference in Fort Pierce last week, Governor Ron DeSantis denounced conspiracy theories that the government controls hurricanes, but in doing so compared it to the idea of human-driven climate change.

And some environmental advocates are pushing back.

James Scott is with the environmental group Sierra Club.

“That is a deflection and denial of reality. That is a dereliction of duty. The oath that he swore to protect this state. That statement is absurd and shameful,” Scott said.

Last weekend, President Joe Biden visited St. Pete Beach to announce 612 million dollars in projects for the state after the storm.

Desantis said the state put 500,000 gallons of gas into the supply chain after Milton.