“Adjusting To Change” on Morning Energy

Fifteenth century English Poet John Lydgate once said, “You can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time”.”

The World’s human population is an estimated 7.8 billion and spans nearly 200 countries worldwide. This means our world is filled with billions of individuals who differ in many ways to include their personalities, religious beliefs, and political views. Given these statistics, it would be fair to say that humans will never agree on everything. Environmental and biological factors also affect our ability to agree as well. This should therefore be of no surprise that when significant changes occur in our lives (either individually or collectively) it will not resonate well with everyone. An example of this is when a mob of rioters stormed the United States (U.S.) Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to overturn President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The riot led to five deaths as well as the evacuation and lock-down of the U.S Capitol building.

The U.S. Capitol attack was not the first of its kind against political leaders in the U.S. or around the world. For example, shortly after Abraham Lincoln was elected to the presidency in November of 1860, seven southern states seceded from the Union and four more followed after his inauguration. The southern states who were opposed to new political and social changes were convinced that their way of life (which was largely based on slavery) would be threatened. Consequently, a Confederate sympathizer and well-known stage actor, (John Wilkes Booth), assassinated President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. just five days after General Robert E. Lee surrendered his Confederate troops to Commanding U.S. Army General Ulysses S. Grant. General Granted led the U.S. Army to victory during the American Civil War – a war that eventually resulted in the freeing of slaves.

On Morning Energy, are going to spend time, sharing useful information about how to adjust to changes as it relates to various areas of our lives. We will also sharing useful information about the many positive benefits that comes with changes as well.