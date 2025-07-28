Advocacy group plans to push for transit in Tampa budget

HART bus sign showcasing new fare-free route// Credit: Hillsborough Transit Authority 1/6/2025

Advocacy group Transit Now Tampa Bay wants the city of Tampa to prioritize public transit in its upcoming budget.

Over the next few months, the group is asking for the public’s ideas on what they want from public transit.

Transit Now Tampa Bay wants to hear from Tampa residents about ideas they have for transportation, such as new route ideas and where to increase bus frequencies.

Dayna Lazarus is the co-founder of the group.

“The only way to improve traffic is to take cars off the road. That doesn’t mean you have to stop driving. It means that other people who don’t want to be driving have the option to not drive,” Lazarus said.

Lazarus said Tampa’s city council has been supportive of their efforts so far.

“We’re optimistic. I think this is going to be a good year for public transit,” Lazarus said.

Last year, the group advocated for the current city-funded fare-free pilot program for riders of Tampa’s popular Route 1.

This year, Lazarus expects concerned residents to bring up various issues, like continuing the fare-free route into next year, and strengthening bus connections from Tampa’s airport.

She says after transit concerns are gathered, they’re going to decide what issues to campaign with, and have conversations with city leaders on how to put funding for transit in the budget.

There is a Zoom meeting to get public feedback Monday, July 28th. For more information, visit their website here.