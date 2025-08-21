After Pulse memorial rainbow crosswalk erased overnight, St. Petersburg fears it could be next

Listen:

A rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub memorial was removed overnight in Orlando after the Florida Department of Transportation effectively banned pavement art this summer.

Now, St. Pete city leaders and advocates are trying to make sure similar removals don’t happen there.

The crosswalk is located at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting, where 49 people were killed.

President of St. Pete Pride, Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, said he’s devastated.

“It is something that could happen here in the Tampa Bay area, and we have to be prepared for it. What does that look like for us? How are we ready to continue the fight?,” Green-Calisch told WMNF.

The Tampa Bay Times reports St. Petersburg sent a letter Wednesday to the Florida Department of Transportation asking them to exempt five street art installations, including a Pride crosswalk and a University of South Florida crosswalk.

“We recognize that FDOT could just pop up, swoop in like they did in Orlando,” Green-Calisch said.

St. Pete advocates have also created a petition, titled “Save Our Street Murals” with over 3,000 signatures.

“Art has been this powerful force to remind us that we are not alone. And if they were unaware how powerful art was, they would not be trying to cover it up.” Green-Calisch said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the state was responsible for the removal and the city was not notified. Since then, some artists have chalked the crosswalk in rainbow colors.