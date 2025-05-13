The Aging Mind examines mental health as America ages

WMNF’s Mission focus in May is on mental health.

On Tuesday Café we bring you a special program called The Aging Mind, which explores the unique mental health challenges of older adults and improved treatment systems.

It’s part of a series on mental health by APM’s Call to Mind team and hosted by Kimberly Adams, a host and senior correspondent for APM’s Marketplace.

Listen to the full show here:

