“All About Moms” on Morning Energy

Holidays and Holiday traditions have long been a part of our recorded history and are important in helping to bond family, build strong communities, and also nurture other important relationships in our lives. However, not everyone looks forward to holidays for reasons such as: having loss a family member to death, not having a close relationship with family, or perhaps because of the pressure and stress that it takes to try to make each holiday special.

Mother’s Day, is one of these annual holiday celebrations. The modern holiday of Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis, held a memorial for her mother in West Virginia. However, it was not recognized as a national holiday in the United States until May 8, 1914.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to highlight this very special holiday by exploring topics such as: The death of a mother (or motherly figure), timeless motherly advice, and celebrating those Mr. Moms.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!