“All About Moms” on Morning Energy

Mother’s Day is a holiday that is filled with mixed emotions based on what ones relationship is like with their mother. Some people have amazing moms, some were mistreated by their moms, some people never knew their moms, some people’s moms are deceased , and there are also some people who have never met their mom or who have never been moms. Whatever your situation is, you have the power to choose what type of affect this day will have on you and your life.

The modern holiday of Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis, held a memorial for her mother in West Virginia. However, it was not recognized as a national holiday in the United States until May 8, 1914.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to highlight this very special holiday by exploring topics to include: timeless motherly advice and celebrating those Mr. Moms!

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy