WMNF’s All Station ZOOM Meeting – Tuesday, 4/22/2025

WMNF’s Volunteer Committee will host a Zoom All Station Meeting on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025. There will be a social time from 6pm to 6:30pm, and then the meeting will start. The meeting is open to all of WMNF’s stakeholders – volunteers, staff, board, listeners, and supporters… Especially those who just want to know more about this wonderful place, and our on-air offerings.

The main topic of the meeting will be Program Changes. There will be some other updates and discussion.

Please write Miss Julie for the zoom link for the meeting. Thanks!