Allegiant Air Pilots’ Union Pickets for Higher Pay

Allegiant Air may be known to most as a low cost airline for passengers, but their pilots are reporting up to 50% lower wages than other airlines. Dozens of Allegiant Pilots Association union members picketed today at airports in Clearwater and Sanford.

There’s a shortage of pilots, and airlines are struggling to recruit and retain staff while competing to find qualified candidates. Captain Andrew Robles is the president of the Teamsters Local 2118, the pilots’ union.

“We’re losing a pilot a day because the wages are so low. The pilots that are remaining here are having to work longer days, longer work hours, their schedules are poor, and Allegiant is having to cut back on service. We’ve cut back probably 30-40% of our flights in the last year because we’re unable to staff. We have a 737 that is supposed to be brought onto the property that we simply will not be able to staff unless we get an industry-standard wage and work rules.”

A court last month upheld an arbitration finding the airline violated their labor contract. The pilots’ union also picketed at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Tuesday.