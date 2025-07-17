“Alligator Alcatraz” & the Florida Government’s Budget Cuts Act Against Tampa Bay Communities

On July 16, 2025, MidPoint’s guest host Gary Gibbons welcomed St. Petersburg’s Democratic Florida Rep. Lindsay Cross, former Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith, and Anders Croy of the Florida Watch Accountability Project to discuss how the State was able to use Florida tax payers’ money to create”Alligator Alcatraz,” and how State budget cuts will impact our Tampa Bay area community, and more. Listen to the entire show here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast on Spotify or Apple Music.
