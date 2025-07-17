Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“Alligator Alcatraz” & the Florida Government’s Budget Cuts Act Against Tampa Bay Communities

Posted on July 17, 2025 • by Shelley Reback
Share
FL Rep. Lindsay Cross, Gary Gibbons, Mariella Smith

On July 16, 2025, MidPoint’s guest host Gary Gibbons welcomed St. Petersburg’s Democratic Florida Rep. Lindsay Cross, former Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith, and Anders Croy of the Florida Watch Accountability Project to discuss how the State was able to use Florida tax payers’ money to create”Alligator Alcatraz,” and how State budget cuts will impact our Tampa Bay area community, and more.  Listen to the entire show here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast on Spotify or Apple Music.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

school classroom
Extreme heat threatens students in Florida and beyond, report shows

Listen: New research shows how many public schools across the...

New Florida Laws Impact Housing Affordability

New laws from the Florida Legislature impact the ability of...

The Scoop: Thur. July 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include foreign aid and public broadcasting, pavement art...

environment
New bill to designate Myakka River as National Wild and Scenic River in US Senate

Listen: A portion of the Myakka River may become the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
ENT Radio
Player position: