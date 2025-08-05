American Federation of Government Employees rally outside veterans hospital

The morning sun shining through the trees as demonstrators rally outside the VA hospital. Phot by Leah Burdick

Early Monday morning, around 20 demonstrators stood on the sidewalk outside the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital to show support for federal workers and veterans.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) planned this rally because they feel there is an attack on the federal workforce, which could impact veterans’ access to health care and benefits.

Carol White is the Local 547 Legislative Political Coordinator and she said they want to support federal workers and those who work with veterans.

“The VA (Veterans Affairs) was put into effect to take care of those who fought for our rights to be standing here right now and unfortunately if they lose employees it will be hard to take care of them,” White said.

Demonstrators standing down the sidewalk waving and holding signs at cars. Photo by Leah Burdick

Behind the small American Flags are supporters holding signs. Photo by Leah Burdick

The morning sun shining through the trees as demonstrators rally outside the VA hospital. Phot by Leah Burdick

One demonstrator is holding the American Flag walking up and down the sidewalk. Photo by Leah Burdick

She said federal workers are not a threat to national security they are doing their jobs because they enjoy it.

“If we decrease federal workers we will lose the care and a good amount of employees,” White said.

Justin Wooden is a member of the National Nurses United and is a nurse for the VA. He said an attack on one federal worker is an attack on all.

Wooden said there are huge cuts happening, specifically with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“DOGE has decided to cut 80,00 federal workers from the VA and there is a huge backlash,” Wooden said.

He said he is concerned there won’t be enough workers to assist with patient care.

The demonstrators held signs that said Stop the war on America’s workforce while cars honked to show support.