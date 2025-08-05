Donate Now!
Americana Artists Are Worried About Trump’s Attack on Public Broadcasting: ‘It’s Cutting a Lifeline’

Posted on August 5, 2025 • by Staff
The defunding of stations that predominantly play American roots music could silence some singers’ careers

By David Browne (Courtesy of Rolling Stone)

About 15 years into a career as a country-noir singer-songwriter, Tami Neilson received some good news last week. Her latest album, Neon Cowgirl, had broken into the Top 10 of the Americana Music Association’s radio chart, joining records by Mumford & Sons, Tyler Childers, and Alison Krauss & Union Station. But as quickly as the high came, it dissipated, when word came that the congressional funding for precisely the kind of radio stations that champion Neilson’s genre and helped her climb that chart was being taken away.

Continue reading on Rolling Stone

