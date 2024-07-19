America’s Evolution and John Quincy Adams. New Classical Music

In his masterful biography, professor of history, Randall B. Woods peels back the many layers of John Quincy’s long life, exposing a rich and complicated family saga and a political legacy that transformed the American Republic.

Born the first son of John and Abigail Adams, he was pressured to follow in his father’s footsteps in both law and politics. His boyhood was spent amid the furor of the American Revolution, and as a teen he assisted his father on diplomatic missions in Europe, hobnobbing with monarchs and statesmen, dining with Ben Franklin, sitting by Voltaire at the opera. He received a world-class education, becoming fluent in Latin, Greek, German, and French. His astonishing intellect and poise would lead to a diplomatic career of his own, in which he’d help solidify his fledgling nation’s standing in the world. He was intertwined with every famous American of his day, from Washington to Jefferson, Madison and Monroe, Jackson, Calhoun, Clay, and Webster. He was on stage, frequently front and center, during the Revolutionary Era, the fractious birth of American party politics, the War of 1812, the Era of Good Feelings, and the peak of Continental Expansion. It was against this backdrop that he served as an ambassador, senator, secretary of state, and, unhappily, as president. The driving force behind both the Transcontinental Treaty and the Monroe Doctrine, this champion of Manifest Destiny spent the last years of his life fighting against the annexation of Texas because it would facilitate the spread of slavery. This deeply researched, brilliantly written volume delves into John Quincy’s intellectual pursuits and political thought; his loving, yet at times strained, marriage to Louisa Catherine Johnson, whom he met in London; his troubling relationships with his three sons; and his fiery post-presidency rebirth in Congress as he became the chamber’s most vocal opponent of slavery. Randall Woods is a delightful guest, one can only imagine how stimulating it must be to attend one of his classes. His passion for history is inspiring.

Professor Woods says, John Quincy Adams was most certainly an enlightened man and forward thinking. No doubt he was informed of the new music available during his life, so there is every reason to believe Quincy Adams would appreciate music of the 21st century. With a little projection and hopefully approval from Randall Woods we have included two pieces that Adams would enjoy.

From the album, Shadow Light courtesy of Moderna Records out of Montreal, Quebec. Here is the talented Norwegian composer, layering of piano, keys and analogue synths, with guitars and strings from her collaborator Robert M. Thomas. “As someone who sometimes struggles to adapt to the noisy environment of modern life, this record was created as part of a process to better understand myself and the world around me.” Writes Julia Gjertsen “It serves as a reflection of my thoughts and feelings that have arisen as the reaction to the events happening in the world over the last couple of years. This music was composed during moments of solitude in the Swedish forest, reflecting on topics such as rootlessness, war, shame, human connection to nature, while also searching for moments of quietness, peace, and presence as I observed the trees, birds, and the interplay between light and shadows.”

The exceptional music of classically trained pianist, violinist, producer, and composer, Poppy Ackroyd has been featured on past volumes of Life Elsewhere Music. Poppy follows her emotive solo piano collection Pause with a four track EP of gorgeous reworks. She builds layers of interactive melodies and countermelodies, as well as percussive elements from the piano, to put emphasis on the dramatic tension of her soundscapes and further the narratives of her sonic adventures. Along with her involvement with video, most recently Poppy’s music has been used by the New York City Ballet. Poppy is also a member of Joe Acheson’s live project, Hidden Orchestra and has worked on numerous projects with other musicians, artists, filmmakers, animators, dancers and actors.

Show 546