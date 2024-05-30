Donate Now!
Amplifying Pride: The transformative power of music in the LGBTQ+ movement

Posted on by Stella Reitich
Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Lou Reed

The Role of Music in the Pride Movement

Throughout history, music has served as an effective means for causing social change, giving a voice to the unheard, and strengthening bonds of solidarity among disadvantaged populations. Music and the Pride movement, which support the rights and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people, have a complex and rich relationship. Since the movement’s origins to the present day, music has been instrumental in developing its principles, difficulties, and achievements. 

Origins of Music in LGBTQ+ Rights

UNITED STATES – JUNE 28: Stonewall Inn nightclub raid. Crowd attempts to impede police arrests outside the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Many people attribute the Stonewall Riots of 1969 to the beginnings of the contemporary LGBTQ+ rights movement. The community turned to music at the time for a sense of solidarity and a call to arms. With their unapologetically queer identities and songs, artists such as Lou Reed, Freddie Mercury, and David Bowie gave notoriety and recognition to the LGBTQ+ community. Bowie’s androgoynous presense and Mercury’s exuberant onstage persona defied societal expectations and contributed to a wider public awareness of gender and sexuality. Songs like Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” praised the LGBTQ+ community’s diversity and popularized their experiences. 

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: Lou Reed performs live on stage at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1974 (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)
LONDON – MAY 12: David Bowie performs live on stage at Earls Court Arena on May 12 1973 during the Ziggy Stardust tour (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Disco, which first gained popularity in the 1970s, was a vital musical genre for LGBTQ+ individuals. Clubs such as Studio 54 and The Loft in New York City evolved to become safe havens where people could freely be themselves. The disco genre provided an escape from the social limitations of the era with its contagious beats and passionate lyrics. Well-known songs like “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester evolved into anthems of tenacity and empowerment. These songs motivated the community throughout the 1980s AIDS epidemic, bringing optimism and belonging in the face of grief and injustice.

Mainstream Music & the Modern Pride Movement

Even in modern times, music has remained a vital component of the Pride movement, changing to reflect the community’s successes and hardships. Openly LGBTQ+ musicians have become more prevalent in the music industry, using their platforms to promote inclusion and tolerance. Through their songs, artists like Sam Smith, Troye Sivan, and Lil Nas X have addressed topics like coming out and self-acceptance, earning global recognition. Through their artistic expression, Troye Sivan’s “Bloom,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” all provide visibility and affirmation for the many realities of LGBTQ+ people.

Lady Gaga’s 2011 breakout song “Born This Way” is notable for being a contemporary LGBTQ+ anthem. The track’s inclusive attitude and uplifting lyrics have made it associated with Pride events around the globe. Outside of just her music, Gaga is a major figure in the movement because of her Born This Way Foundation, which promotes adolescent support, including resources for LGBTQ+ youth. Thanks to her continuous efforts to emphasize the gravity of these issues, Gaga has contributed to the de-stigmatization of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ youth. 

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 22: Contestants of the “Soyez Gaga sur la plus belle avenue du monde” Lady Gaga costume contest attend the Lady Gaga ‘Born This Way’ Album Launch at Virgin Megastore Champs-Elysees on May 22, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Samuel Dietz/Getty Images)

Utilizing Music for Healing in the LGBTQ+ Community

Apart from its function in advocacy, music has been a therapeutic and restorative medium for the LGBTQ+ community. Music has a powerful physical and mental effect that may provide consolation and encouragement during challenging moments. Throughout their experiences of self-acceptance and self-discovery, many LGBTQ+ people have discovered a sense of comfort and fortitude through music. Music that resonates with their circumstances could provide a sense of solidarity and affirm their emotions about their situations, which is unique to those in the community.

The LGBTQ+ community has largely praised musicians like Ani DiFranco and Tegan & Sara for their openly sincere songwriting. Their songs strike a deep chord with fans who view themselves mirrored in their writing as they tackle topics of love, sexual/gender identity, and resilience. Community performing groups, which offer a safe environment for LGBTQ+ people to gather and express themselves artistically, are another example of how music has a healing effect by fostering a sense of belonging. 

Musical Influence on the Worldwide Pride Movement 

The Pride movement has been shaped by music not only in Western culture but also beyond. LGBTQ+ groups are adopting music as a means of activism all across the world. Music may be used as a discreet tool for protest in nations where LGBTQ+ rights are heavily repressed. Even though musicians in these areas frequently encounter serious dangers, their music nonetheless uplifts and encourages listeners. 

For instance, music from more underground artists in Russia, where anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is commonplace, has evolved into havens for queer individuals in the country. Despite being socially shunned and targeted, punk rock musicians like Pussy Riot utilize their music to oppose laws that oppress people and promote human rights. Similarly, singers in the Middle East, like Lebanon’s Mashrou’ Leila, use their position to talk about controversial topics and encourage LGBTQ+ visibility in a nation that values cultural conservatism.

Advocating for the Pride Movement via Music 

The Pride movement’s involvement in using music is evidence of its ongoing ability to uplift, draw people together, and spur societal equality. Music has offered the LGBTQ+ community an outlet, from the disco melodies of the 1970s to the mainstream songs of today, providing consolation in difficult times and a triumphant soundtrack in happy ones. Music is bound to be a key component of the Pride movement’s evolution as we strive for inclusion. It serves as a worldwide language that cuts through boundaries and obstacles, bringing individuals from various backgrounds together and promoting a sense of optimism and unity among all people. 

Player position: