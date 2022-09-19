Andrew Warren talks about his court hearing in Warren vs. DeSantis

Share this:

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the elected State Attorney in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren.

Warren sued DeSantis and there was a hearing Monday in Tallahassee.

Recording was not allowed in the courtroom. The Tampa Bay Times writes that the judge ‘appears to favor a trial over immediately reinstating Andrew Warren to decide the issue “once and for all.” Warren was requesting a preliminary injunction to put him back to the office [DeSantis] removed him from last month.’

What Andrew Warren is saying

In a statement released after Monday’s hearing, Warren wrote,

‘Judge Robert Hinkle indicated he is setting the case for a rapid trial. ‘Today is an important day in an important fight for democracy—our democracy,” said Warren, who attended the hearing in federal court. “I’ve spent my career walking into court as a prosecutor, fighting for victims. Today, I went in as a plaintiff, fighting for democracy itself.’ ‘We look forward to a trial on the merits. As the judge said, we look forward to the governor having the opportunity to come into court—where facts and truth matter—and try to justify what he did.’

