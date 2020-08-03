Announcing WMNF’s 2019-2020 Volunteers of the Year

Share this:

WMNF has been a Volunteer-Powered Radio Station since 1979.

It is our honor to work with so many fantastic individuals, who give time and energy on a weekly, some even on a daily basis. We couldn’t be who we are or where we are without so much help. There is no telling when we can plan a Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate, but we will look forward to that day. These are a few who are being recognized for standing out in the years 2019 and 2020:

WMNF 2019 VOLUNTEER AWARDS (2020 where noted):

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Gray

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Katarina Lauver

New Volunteer of the Year – Kari Stalnaker

Volunteer of the Year – Pamela Robinson

Programmer of the Year – Cam Dilley

New Programmer of the Year – Eddie Greene

Overnight Programmer of the Year – Trena Reddick

Program Assistant of the Year – Paul Weigand

News & Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Shelley Reback

New News & Public Affairs Programmer of the Year 2020 – Janet Scherberger

Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year 2020 – Joshua Holton

Board Op Recognition – Patty Perkey, Jan Simpson, Frank Knox, Bill Grace

Operations Volunteer Appreciation – Barbara Fling

The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteers of the Year – Mike Bagley

Raffle Supervisor of the Year – Darlene Bunch

Administrative Volunteer Appreciation – Charlie Cushing & JoAnna Kellogg

Vicki Santa Development Award – Gus LaRussa

Membership Volunteer of the Year – Jim Campoli

Desk Volunteer Recognition – Deborah LeMonde, Leon Gilchrist, Onda Black, Gabrielle Ayala, Anne Haywood, Steve Burkett & Suzanne Stark

Yours in Community, Peace and Love –

Miss Julie, Volunteer Coordinator

WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa