Announcing WMNF’s 2019-2020 Volunteers of the Year

WMNF has been a Volunteer-Powered Radio Station since 1979.
It is our honor to work with so many fantastic individuals, who give time and energy on a weekly, some even on a daily basis. We couldn’t be who we are or where we are without so much help. There is no telling when we can plan a Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate, but we will look forward to that day. These are a few who are being recognized for standing out in the years 2019 and 2020:
WMNF 2019 VOLUNTEER AWARDS (2020 where noted):
Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Gray
Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Katarina Lauver
New Volunteer of the Year – Kari Stalnaker
Volunteer of the Year – Pamela Robinson
Programmer of the Year – Cam Dilley
New Programmer of the Year – Eddie Greene
Overnight Programmer of the Year – Trena Reddick
Program Assistant of the Year – Paul Weigand
News & Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year – Shelley Reback
New News & Public Affairs Programmer of the Year 2020 – Janet Scherberger
Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year 2020 – Joshua Holton
Board Op Recognition – Patty Perkey, Jan Simpson, Frank Knox, Bill Grace
Operations Volunteer Appreciation – Barbara Fling
The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteers of the Year – Mike Bagley
Raffle Supervisor of the Year – Darlene Bunch
Administrative Volunteer Appreciation – Charlie Cushing & JoAnna Kellogg
Vicki Santa Development Award – Gus LaRussa
Membership Volunteer of the Year – Jim Campoli
Desk Volunteer Recognition – Deborah LeMonde, Leon Gilchrist, Onda Black, Gabrielle Ayala, Anne Haywood, Steve Burkett & Suzanne Stark
Yours in Community, Peace and Love –
Miss Julie, Volunteer Coordinator
WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa