Another Look At The Headlines + A Conversation With Ani DiFranco + New Music from Tiawa on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

Theresa Resigns! A Stable Genius Insults The Speaker! Espionage & Assange! The “I” Word! Alabama Abortion Alarm! Dems Identity Crisis! Trump Trauma Disorder! Orchestrated Chaos! The headlines kept coming. Breathlessly the talking heads on cable news and the itchy-fingered online commentators barely had time to catch their collective breath this past week. As breaking news happened more alarms went off with cutaways to even more breaking news. It was hard to keep up. Thankfully, at Life Elsewhere Towers, we can always call upon Dr. Binoy Kampmark to garner his astute, and often alternate take on the incessant headline news blasts. Dr. Kampmark a frequent contributor to Life Elsewhere is a senior lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. He writes regularly for Counterpunch.

Celebrated singer-songwriter & social activist, Ani DiFranco, has written a memoir, No Walls, & The Recurring Dream. We are especially delighted to have been able to chat with Ani while she dashes about on a hectic schedule. In her absorbing book, Ani recounts her early life from a place of hard-won wisdom, combining personal expression, the power of music, feminism, political activism, storytelling, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and much more into an inspiring whole. Her writing is frank, honest, passionate, and often as she is tells the tale of one woman’s eventful and radical journey to the age of thirty. Her enthusiasm for life and he beliefs comes across so evidently in our conversation and she does not hesitate to comment forcefully on the recent anti-abortion move is some Southern States. “We should have a constitutional amendment ensuring women’s rights for reproductive freedom!” She announces, adding, “Choosing when to reproduce is the most fundamental right a human being should have!” Make sure you do not miss Norman B’s conversation with Ani DiFranco.

When incredible new music comes our way, we feel it’s our duty to share it with you. Tiawa is an accomplished songwriter, and on her brilliant single, Pain Killa she gives us a call to the collective consciousness, she reminds us of the power of our love to conquer and overcome as she says, “Living in a high vibration, tired of low expectation…let the love shine bright and raise it up…because the heart is a natural Pain Killa”. The Brighton-based chanteuse’s single is available on the Roots Garden label and we are planning to check in with them shortly, because their recent output is simply first class. Turn the volume up to 11 for this one! Enjoy!

The Podcast is available at NPR One, Apple Podcasts & Mixcloud

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3