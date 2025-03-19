Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Anxiety, Keeps On Tryin’ Me…

Posted on March 19, 2025 • by Shelley Reback
Share
Drs. Dani Rosenkrantz (L) & Marlene Bloom

Are you feeling stressed and uncertain about the future of our country, your future, your job, or your children? MidPoint wants to help. On March 19, we heard from 2 psychologists who offered some mental health assistance and some coping strategies to guide us through these challenging times.  Marlene Bloom, Tampa’s Resistance Psychologist on Instagram, and Dani Rosenkrantz, a Queer, Jewish Psychologist practicing as Brave Space Psychology, both joined Shelley on MidPoint to address the high anxiety people are feeling as a result of the chaos emanating from Washington and the Trump agenda.

Marlene is also politically active with the Democratic Party, so she is acutely conscious of the stresses that our current politics is causing so many of us opposed to the Trump agenda. She’s begun a series on Instagram counseling Trump Resistors so they can stay healthy and grounded and ready to fight back against the tide of chaos and upheaval we face. Dani’s practice helps Jewish, LGBTQ+, and BIPOC people live full and brave lives when these communities are facing particular stressors because of the rise in anti-Semitism, and the attacks on DEI and the LGBTQ+ and trans communities.

Many helpful ideas were shared by Marlene and Dani to assist people who feel overwhelmed by the firehose of threats emanating from the White House. We heard suggestions for how to remain grounded in the present, to build and rely on our community, and to temper our instincts to “doomscroll” by turning off notifications and limiting our focus on the news. Marlene also suggested that survival in the Trump Era was not a sprint or a marathon, but a relay, where we can “tag out” when we feel exhausted and unproductive and allow others to pick up the baton of resistance, while we rest and recharge to later get back in the fight. Dani urged us not to lose sight of nature and find peace in the outdoors.

Listen to the entire show here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast on Spotify or Apple Music.

 

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

10 Roads Express workers with Teamsters 79 enter 3rd week of strike

Drivers working for the largest mail subcontractor for the US...

FPREN Fire Safety
Spring Break in Florida: Strong winds make beaches, seas dangerous & fire weather danger

We expect the next cold front to push through Florida...

The Scoop: Wed. March 19, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including private data request...

Studebaker car with a Wisconsin front license plate
The Florida Legislature is considering requiring front license plates

Bill sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said the proposal for front...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: