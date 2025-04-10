“April Showers Brings May Flowers and More” on Morning Energy

“April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring renewal and growth.” – Mandy Harrison

The phrase “April Showers Bring May Flower” is a popular saying that is believed to have originated from a work of literature by an English poet and farmer named Thomas Tusser. The literary piece from which this phrase was derived is called, “A hundredth good pointes of husbandrie (1557)”, and is a practical guide about agriculture and household management. The opening lines of one of the chapters of the literary piece begins with: ” Sweete April showers, doo spring Maie flowers. Forgotten month past, Doe now at the last”.

Although April ranks high in the United States as being one of the most soggiest months of the year, it is actually not the most soggiest months on record. According to The Weather Channel, that number one spot actually goes to the month of June. Nonetheless, the month of April has been a steady yet profound reminder that the poor and oftentimes rainy days in April can be extremely beneficial to the blooming plant life in May.

In addition to April being known as a relatively soggy month, April has also served as an important time for those seeking to protect our environment as a part of, “Earth Month”, which has been celebrated in April for decades. But unfortunately, despite those highly anticipated “April Showers” that many look forward to, sometimes lurking behind those spring showers can be strong pollutants, like acid rain.