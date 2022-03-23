April is water conservation month in Florida – here’s how you can save water

Share this:

Water Conservation

April has been declared Water Conservation Month because Florida is typically dry in April.

According to an email from the Southwest Florida Water Management District, leaks are the biggest water waster both indoors and outdoors.

A way to save water indoors is to only run your washing machine and dishwasher when they are full. Outdoors you can conserve water by checking your home’s irrigation system for leaks and never leaving sprinklers unattended. You can use a kitchen timer to remind yourself to turn sprinklers off.

Indoor and outdoor water-saving tips from SWFWMD

Use the shortest clothes washing cycle for lightly soiled loads; normal and permanent-press wash cycles use more water.

Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator or microwave, not under running water.

Scrape, don’t rinse, your dishes before loading in the dishwasher.

Install high-efficiency shower heads, faucets and toilets.

Turn off your irrigation system and only water as needed.

Use a hose with a shut-off nozzle when washing the car.

Consider installing a rain barrel with a drip irrigation system for watering your landscaping. Rainwater is free and better for your plants because it doesn’t contain hard minerals.

