Are Florida parents and teachers being asked to sign coronavirus waivers?

Florida has again broken its record with 173 reported coronavirus deaths over the last day. The state health department reported Thusday that there were more than 10,200 new coronavirus cases — with a total of more than 389,000 positive cases during the pandemic.

Florida’s seven-day average is now 121 deaths a day. More than 3.2 million people have been tested; the seven-day average number of positive coronavirus tests in Florida is now more than 18%.

Because the coronavirus is so prevalent in the Tampa Bay area, many parents and teachers are worried about in-person school instruction beginning next month.

A lawyer in St. Petersburg says he is concerned that some school districts may ask teachers or parents to sign waivers in case students or school staff get sick with COVID-19 after returning to school.

Charles Gallagher is with Gallagher & Associates Law Firm.

“We’re hearing questions from folks on both – with regard to teacher and student waivers. In connection with the teacher waivers, we’re getting a lot of nervous calls from teachers that they’re being asked to sign these waivers as condition of going back to school to teach, for reemployment purposes. “These waivers have language that is pretty scary that says that coming back to teach, if you catch COVID – if you contract it, become ill, and ultimately pass away – you would not have any rights to bring an action against the school board or school. And you have exhausted any kind of claims or rights you have at all by signing this waiver. “These waivers both in the student context and the teacher context have language in there for assumption of risk as well as just vast and sweeping liability-release type language. “So, teachers are very concerned, very scared. We’re getting a number of calls on that. Then we’ve also gotten calls regarding some student waivers.” “…There’s a whole myriad of legal issues that are out there and I think presents some issues to defeating them if they were ever brought before a court to be enforced.”

Related to that, your law firm has offered teachers end-of-life planning?

“As a result of hearing a couple of stories that came out a few weeks back about three teachers in Texas. This was an NPR story about three teachers going in for a June workshop of sorts. And all three contracting COVID, one of them dying. … We offered living wills / advance directives — kind of the same thing — for those teachers that needed them.”

information from the Associated Press was used in this report