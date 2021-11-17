Share this:

It is our sincere pleasure to announce that Arielle Stevenson is WMNF’s new Senior News Reporter.

Arielle is a familiar name to long-time WMNF listeners – she began volunteering in our newsroom when she was sixteen years old! She also hosted a music show on WMNF, Artful Dodgings.

Since then she has gotten her graduate degree in Florida Studies from USF St. Petersburg.

“We’re excited to have Arielle back,” said WMNF Director of News and Public Affairs, Seán Kinane. “She has covered important stories for publications like Creative Loafing and the New York Times. And we look forward to her new stories for WMNF.”

Arielle’s first day back at WMNF will be Monday, November 29.