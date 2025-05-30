As hurricane season begins, expert says don’t forget about your mental health

Listen:
This hurricane season season is expected to be busier than average, according to NOAA.
As mental health month ends and hurricane season begins, it’s important to prepare not only your home but your heart too.
Clara Reynolds CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says most folks hurricane anxiety comes from the fear of the unknown.
One way to alleviate stress is to prepare for the hurricane – both physically and emotionally.
“Anything that we can do to alleviate some of that fear, i.e any preparation that we can do physically of our homes and our structures, as well as emotionally to prepare ourselves is absolutely critical,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds says as you’re gathering your essentials like water and batteries- don’t forget to pack some self-care items too.
“Maybe that’s a good book, maybe that’s a puzzle, a crossword, you know, a word search. Whatever that might be, which will allow you the opportunity to just take a breath, disconnect from everything that’s happening, so that you can regain the composure to move forward and be able to make decisions about what you do in the aftermath of a hurricane,” Reynolds said.
She encourages those with storm anxiety to reach out to a friend or the crisis center at 211.
Here’s a list of mental health resources, provided by FEMA:
SAMSHA Distress Helpline
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7 crisis counseling and support to survivors experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. SAMSHA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Call 800-985-5990, visit samhsa.gov/ or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
Mental Health Warmline
- Call to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during difficult times. If you’re in crisis or just need someone to talk to, this resource can help. Warmlines are staffed by trained peers who have been through their own mental health struggles and know what it’s like to need help. Warmlines are free and confidential. The Clear Warm Line can be reached at 800- 945-1355. 4-10 p.m. ET every night of the year.
Other Coping Resources
- Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, text-based mental health support and crisis intervention. Visit crisistextline.org/or Text HOME to 741741.
- United Way’s 211 Network partners with hundreds of organizations, businesses and government agencies to provide a multitude of resources, including mental wellness care and local health and community services. Call 2-1-1, available 24/7. Or visit 211.org.
- American Red Cross Virtual Family Assistance Center: Call 833-492-0094.
- Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline: Call 800-962-2873.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.
- National Sexual Assault Helpline: Call 800-656-HOPE.
- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support to individuals experiencing mental-health related distress. Call or text 988. Or visit 988lifeline.org.
Leave a Reply