Assassination of Iranian military leader; theme park worker’s struggle in Orlando; The business case for Medicare for All on Radioactivity

Good morning welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up—we’ll discuss the assassination last night of Iraq’s top military leader and the prospects for a wider military conflict in the Middle East.

And we’ll talk with an Orlando Sentinel reporter who has written a new series of articles of what it’s like for the thousands of workers who work for the giant theme parks in the Orlando area.

But first, this coming Monday night WMNF presents an event that we are calling THE BUSINESS CASE FOR MEDICARE FOR ALL. And we’re joined now by a businessman who thinks a government sponsored health insurance program will be good for business and good for the American people.

His name is Richard Master. Richard is the Founder and CEO of MCS, North America’s leading supplier of picture frames and decorative mirrors and the founder of Business for Medicare for All. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University, School of Law.

Richard will be speaking this Monday evening at 7:30PM at The Palladium in downtown St. Petersburg along with former health insurance executive Wendell Potter- who is a whistleblower about the practices of the giant health insurance industry.

FMI https://www.businessformedicareforall.org/