Awards presented to educators, activists and officials

recipients of the 2025 World Builder Awards

Host Walter L. Smith II honors local activists, public officials and communicators through his father’s museum and Library. The award ceremony happened at the annual Fish, Grits and Black History event.

The event included a historical talk with two afro-cuban cigar factory workers in Ybor City’s cigar factories.

The Forum touched on analysis of current events, politics in Washington DC, the effects and limitations of executive orders, the impact of the monopoly power of electric utilities on consumer bills and the exhortation to “do for self”.