AAA gives tips on how to stay safe on the road during the back-to-school rush

As school starts in Florida, the AAA Auto Club has some tips on how pedestrians and drivers can stay safe on the road.

55% of Floridians drive through a school zone on their normal route, according to a survey by AAA .

During the summer people typically drive through the zones when they’re inactive and do not reduce their speed. Now that school is back in session, drivers will need to adjust their speed to be safe.

“Now it’s about kind of retraining your brain as you hit the road in the mornings and then driving home in the afternoons to, you know, anticipate pedestrians out on the sidewalks, on the crosswalks, bicyclists, just keeping that head on a swivel, constantly looking from side to side, looking for kids and being prepared to slow down and stop at a moment’s notice,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

Drivers will also need to be cognizant of their surroundings. Some people walking in a school zone are young kids who may not understand the rules of the road yet.

It’s not just pedestrians, though. Younger drivers are more likely to be distracted while driving, which can be dangerous.

“When you insert (teen drivers) into a situation like driving through a school zone or something like that, where there are other young children present in the area, then that just creates an even higher risk that’s involved there,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said drivers are not the only ones who need to be vigilant, pedestrians can be just as distracted.

“If you’re a pedestrian, you want to make sure you’re not looking down at your cell phone, have earbuds in your ears while you’re anywhere near traffic,” Jenkins said. “Because that’s a distraction for you, and if you’re looking down at your phone or got your buds in your ears, you might not detect a vehicle approaching you.”

The bus stop often poses a risk as well. 19% of drivers admit to going around a school bus when the stop signal is on, according to AAA’s survey.

It’s a problem that Hillsborough County is looking to address by adding cameras to school buses. These cameras use the power of artificial intelligence to keep track of those who illegally pass the bus and fine them accordingly.



“Now there’s that knowledge that these cameras exist,” said Jenkins. “Drivers are hopefully more likely to make the right choices. And for those who don’t, you know, then they might have to face the penalty for it.”



The cameras are limited to Hillsborough County, and ticketing will not begin until September 12th. Until then, Jenkins has some tips for parents on how to help their kids stay safe at the bus stop.



“I think talking to your kids about the rules of the road, you know, just encourages them to make smart decisions while they’re there. Try to avoid horseplaying and things like that. That could ultimately lead to you either tripping or running out into the street. That can be extremely dangerous and have awful consequences.”

Despite the risk, Jenkins says that busses “tend to be the safest option” for getting kids to school, according to research.





