Bebe Winans On Thee Righteous Temple of Hip-Hop 10/13/19

Catch Bebe on Thee Righteous Temple of Hip-Hop this Sunday at 8 am!
- BeBe Winans has won six Grammy Awards, ten Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP Awards (three with CeCe and one with 3WB with brothers Marvin and Carvin), three Soul Train Music Awards (two of them with sister CeCe) and a NAACP Theater Award for his musical Born For This.
- After 10 years out of the spotlight, BeBe Winans returns to the forefront and with the release of a new album, ‘Need You,’ released on August 30. The album features “Laughter: Just Like A Medicine” featuring the new group, Korean Soul, who are from Seoul, Korea. Also featured on the album is the single “He Promised Me” that reached #1 on the Gospel Airplay charts and is his first solo single of his career.
- BeBe is set to release book of reflection on his life called ‘Born For This: My Life in Music’ on October 15, 2019