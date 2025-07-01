Donate Now!
Behind the bar – Sebastian Hathcock talks pride, safe spaces, and queer community

Posted on July 1, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
This week on The Big Gay Radio Show, we were joined by Sebastian Hathcock, a bartender from COCKtail St. Pete, to help us wrap up an unforgettable St. Pete Pride weekend. Sebastian opened up about his upbringing, the challenges he’s overcome, and how his journey led him to find connection and purpose in LGBTQIA+ spaces.

Sebastian also shared his unique perspective on this year’s St. Pete Pride, reflecting on the weekend’s highlights from behind the bar. Additionally, we discussed the realities of working in LGBTQIA+ nightlife and why safe, affirming spaces continue to play a vital role in the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals, especially for those still navigating their identity or searching for community.

Check out The Big Gay Radio Show’s full interview here!

Check out The Big Gay After Show, available after 5 PM, July 1st, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Show hosts Chris Gorman, Bryan Hinkson, and Joanna Grosso were joined by Cocktail St. Pete Bartender Sebastian Hathcock
