Behind the scenes: The art and soul of WMNF’s famous Jerry Garcia painting

Hey everyone, it’s Toni Phan, Social Media Intern at WMNF. As an intern here, I’ve had the incredible opportunity to be surrounded by many pieces of art that are not just visually stunning but historically significant. Curious about the favorite art pieces among the staff, I asked around, and surprisingly, many led me straight to the painting of Jerry Garcia by Marty Balin, each eager to share why this particular portrait resonates with them.

Take a closer look at the bottom right of the painting, and you’ll see it’s dated January 29, 1999. It’s part of a limited edition series, this one being number 3 out of 75. The piece uses giclée printing, famed for its high-quality, durable prints that really lock in the vibrancy of the original artwork. It’s a fitting homage to Garcia’s enduring legacy. Turns out, this painting was a generous donation from one of our members and was pledged by another who wanted it to stay here for all to enjoy.

Photo of the “Jerry Garcia” painting at the WMNF station

I had the chance to speak with Nancy Greenlees, the generous donor of this painting. She revealed that her late husband, William Greenlees, bought the painting at a local gallery where Marty Balin was present for the show and made the purchase directly from him. Nancy wanted the painting to be somewhere that appreciates Jerry Garcia’s music, and she felt that WMNF was a place where it would be truly cherished.

When I first asked Seán Kinane, WMNF’s News Director, a fun question about his favorite art piece at the station, he immediately led me to the Jerry Garcia painting. He was eager to share his admiration, telling me,

“Jerry Garcia is one of the historic faces of rock history, and what makes this print even more special is that his image was painted by another of rock’s famous icons, Marty Balin, who lived in Tampa.” Seán Kinane, WMNF’s News Director

Shari Akram, our Development Director, added her perspective as well. “I absolutely love it for a few reasons,” she explained. “The quality of the art and the color scheme makes it feel laid back but there is also movement felt by his body positioning with the guitar. I think that captures the vibe of Jerry Garcia, laid back and moving at his own pace.”

Lee “Flee” Courtney, Music Director and Programmer of Traffic Jam Monday from 3-6pm, also shared why this piece stands out to him.

“It feels like Jerry Garcia is watching over us, making sure everything’s okay” Lee “Flee” Courtney, WMNF’s Music Director and Programmer of Traffic Jam Monday from 3-6pm

Marty Balin, a member of Jefferson Airplane, was a key figure in the San Francisco music scene. Born Martyn Jerel Buchwald in 1942, Balin was a pivotal musician and songwriter. Jefferson Airplane, known for hits like “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit,” helped define the psychedelic music era. Beyond his music, Balin was also a passionate visual artist, creating vibrant portraits of fellow musicians, including the iconic Jerry Garcia.

Jerry Garcia was an American musician best known as the lead guitarist and vocalist with the Grateful Dead. Garcia’s music with the Grateful Dead, like “Truckin’,” “Casey Jones,” and “Touch of Grey,” became anthems of the era, celebrated for their unique style and improvisational live performances. Garcia’s artistry extended beyond music; he was also a visual artist, creating many works, including watercolors and digital media.

The genesis of Balin and Garcia’s relationship traces back to a memorable meeting at the Matrix nightclub, an establishment Balin opened and which quickly became a hub for the burgeoning countercultural movement. It was here that Garcia, along with members of the Grateful Dead and other notable figures like Ken Kesey and Neal Cassady, first crossed paths with Balin in a setting that was primed for creative exploration. This encounter not only sparked a friendship but also a collaborative spirit that thrived within the walls of the Matrix, fostering a milieu that celebrated musical and artistic innovation.

Courtesy of the Estate of Clay Geerdes

The stories behind this painting, the personal connections it evokes, and the artists’ intertwined histories enrich our daily environment here at WMNF, proving that art and music are never just background elements; they’re living pieces of history that continue to inspire and connect us.

I hope you enjoyed this glimpse into one of the many unique experiences that come with being a part of WMNF. Stay tuned for my next post, where I’ll dive deeper into another intriguing aspect of our radio station. Be sure to check it out, and thanks for reading!





