“Being Grateful” on Morning Energy

The month of November is a time of the year when people tend to be more generous, grateful, and thankful, particularly as we celebrate Thanksgiving. However, when we go through a crises, it may be difficult to maintain a positive attitude and our gratitude. On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time reflecting on things we should still be grateful for even when times are hard. We are also going to explore the benefits of gratitude and also ways that you can begin to become more grateful.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!