Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“Being Memorialized” on Moring Energy

Posted on May 22, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
Share
"Strawberry Fields Memorial" by Michael S. Koren is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.
“So long as we are being remembered, we remain alive” – Carlos Ruiz Zafón

For more than a century the United States has publicly recognized members of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to their country. This public recognition, which began in the mid 1800s, eventually morphed into the modern day holiday that we now know as “Memorial Day”.  

Memorial Day was first celebrated at the Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, however, at that time it was called “Decoration Day”. It wasn’t until after World War II, that people began referring to “Decoration Day”  as, “Memorial Day”.  The federal government also officially adopted Memorial Day as the new official holiday name in 1967.

Memorialization is the process of preserving and/or honoring the memory of a person, a thing or an event which can be done through methods such as: documentaries, artwork, music or through oral history.

Although Memorial Day serves as a time to reflect on the ultimate sacrifices of others who died during military service, Memorial Day can also be a wonderful way to also reflect our own personal deeds and acts of services that can also perhaps lead to memorialization  in ways that could profoundly benefit the lives of others.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the value of  memorialization as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna on Friday from 4am-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 5/23/25: Everybody Gets Down by NxWorries

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday May 23,...

SOTD 5/22/25: Kamehameha by Pilot Jonezz

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 22, 2025...

SOTD 5/21/25: With You by The Freedom Affair

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 21, 2025...

TwinkVision: WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo at Cocktail St. Pete – May 2025

WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo returned to Cocktail St. Pete this Monday...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: