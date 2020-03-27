“Being on Lock-Down” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Being on “lock-down” is a common phrase associated with prison inmates being confined to their cells. However, being on “lock-down” can also mean: the act of controlling someone, that a situation is taken care of, or that a situation is under control. As it relates to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, being on “lock-down” is highly encouraged by many governmental official from around the world as a means of helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. In summary, many of these “lock-down” orders are requiring residents to “shelter-in-place and/or self quarantine (and in some cases for an unspecified period of time). In the United states, California, New York, and Illinois were among the first to declare a complete “lock-down”.

For some, governmental mandates for “lock-downs”, self- isolation, and/or social distancing are very much a foreign request and experience. However, on the contrary these actions are an everyday occurrence for some.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time examining what it means to be on “lock-down” as it relates to varies areas of our lives. During our musical journey and discussion, we will also explore topic such as: the dangers of social isolation, adjusting to social isolation, and also the benefits of social isolation.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!