“BEING STUCK IN PLACE” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on March 27, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"Container Ship 'Ever Given' stuck in the Suez Canal, Egypt - March 24th, 2021 cropped" by Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data [2021], processed by Pierre Markuse is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
“Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.” – Unknown
On March 18, 2025 two NASA crew members (Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams) returned to earth after being stuck in space for 9 months due to issues with their original spacecraft.  Their initial mission was supposed to last less than two weeks.
Although the astronauts were seemingly in good spirits following their return to earth, spending extended time in space significantly affects the human body.
In addition to the many physiological things that astronauts struggle with after returning to earth from outer space such as: dizziness, coordination problems and  weakened cardiovascular functions, so too can they struggle with their mental health as a result of having to cope with isolation.
On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring what it means to be “stuck in place”, whether that involves: being stuck in outer space, being  stuck in the moment or perhaps being stuck in Love.
Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
Player position: