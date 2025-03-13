Donate Now!
“BEING THE FIRST” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on March 13, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"Journey - First Step" by Melody Campbell is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
“People who end up as “first” don’t actually set out to be first. They set out to do something they love”…Condoleezza Rice

The Academy Awards or Oscars represents the highest achievements in artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking in the United States. The first Academy Award ceremony was held on May 16, 1929 at a private dinner function at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

On Mary 2, 2025, the 97th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre (formerly known as the Kodak Theatre) in Hollywood, California and has been home to the Academy Award ceremony since 2001. In addition to a live audience during the award ceremony, the Academy Awards/Oscars drew 18 million remote viewers.

Achieving an academy award and/or being nominated for one is often seen as the pinnacle of success in the film industry. And for some, it can also be an extremely emotional experience when it is their “first”. One of those “firsts” was Zoe Saldaña— who became the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar for best supporting actress for the Netflix film “Emilia Pérez”.

Saldaña’s achievement came on the heels of Women’s History Month, which “first” began in 1978 as a weeklong celebration in Santa Rosa, California, but since 1995, has evolved into an annual nationwide celebration.

The 2025 theme for Women’s History Month is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.”

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring and celebrating the many “firsts” that have led to wonderful achievements in so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.

RESOURCES:
https://www.britannica.com/question/Where-are-the-Academy-Awards-held
https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/1929
https://www.womenshistory.org/womens-history/womens-history-month

 

