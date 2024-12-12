Donate Now!
“BEING UNDERESTIMATED OR OVERESTIMATED” on Morning Energy

Posted on December 12, 2024 • by Renna Reddick
“Don’t Underestimate The Power Of Being Underestimated“…Tim Fargo
It has been said to “never underestimate the power of the masses”, which means that we should never dismiss the collective efforts of others or the potential impact that a large group can have towards a cause.  A recent example of this is when many Americans were not initially flocking to help the New York City Police Department (NYPD) catch the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s shooter, because some viewed the shooter as a modern day Robin Hood-like figure.
Robin Hood is a well-known figure of English folklore and is widely known for standing up for injustice and power imbalances by frequently robbing from the rich and giving to the poor. Other English folktales include: King Arthur , The Greenman and Jack the Giant Killer. Additionally, the “Robin Hood” concept can also be applied to different contexts to include: corporate business models, progressive tax systems, political activism and social justice movements.
Whether or not you agree with the plight of Robin Hood-like figures, one can never underestimate the support that one’s passion can garner – be it good or bad.
On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the effects of being underestimated or overestimated as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.
Join me, Renna, Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very profound topic.
