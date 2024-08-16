“Being Your Brother’s Keeper” on Morning Energy

“Am I my brother’s keeper?“ is a well known response given in the biblical story involving brothers Cain and Abel. Although in this story, the phrase that was spoken was a reflection of Cain’s lack of compassion for killing Abel, in more modern days to “be your brother’s keeper” is about showing concern and taking responsibility for the-well being of others. And one of the best ways to do this is through humanitarian efforts.

World Humanitarian Day was established by the General Assembly of the United Nation in December 2008, and was first celebrated publicly on August 19, 2009. World Humanitarian Day commemorates the anniversary of the bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Iraq in 2003, that left 22 people dead to include the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights.

It has been said, “If we are NOT our brother’s keeper at least let us NOT be his executioner”...Marlon Brando.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “Being There For Each Other” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.