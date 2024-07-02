Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Beryl is a historic start to the hurricane season

Posted on by Staff
Share
Hurricane Beryl

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

After what was forecasted as a well-advertised historic start to the 2024 hurricane season, it took a few weeks for the tropics to heat up. But once it did, the month of June became an unprecedented start to the season. Exceptionally powerful Category 4 Beryl formed the earliest ever for a June Atlantic hurricane. It’s now a Category 5 hurricane. But Beryl’s, location, a few hundred miles southeast of the Windward Islands, is noteworthy, too.

The central and eastern Atlantic traditionally become more active in August, in part because ocean temperatures haven’t had time to warm and fuel developing systems. This year, however, the Atlantic basin has seen above-normal water temperatures and a lack of wind shear due to the transition from El Niño season to La Niña season, both of which are fuel for tropical development. But nearly unprecedented warm sea surface temperatures and little to no inhibitive wind shear allowed Beryl to go from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just 48 hours.

Digital meteorologist Leslie Hudson says now forecasters are looking at more records that could be broken as the hurricane season continues.

It’s important to remember that the height of hurricane season usually runs from August to October. And the National Hurricane Center is predicting one of the busiest seasons so far. The average number of named storms in a season is 14. But the National Hurricane Center is forecasting almost 25 named storms. While all of those won’t make landfall, it is likely to be an extraordinary season.

To stay up to date with the latest on the tropics, make sure to head to the app store and download the Florida Storms app.

You can also get the latest discussions from the National Hurricane Center by going to https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Jennifer Webb
Jennifer Webb talks about the Sunshine State Unity Network and protecting democracy

The Sunshine State Unity Network aims to "reduce violence, bolster...

The Scoop: Tues. July 2nd, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Democrats unhappy about new immunity for presidents. And the...

cash money U.S. currency overdraft fees
Campaign finance violations fine against former U.S. Rep. David Rivera is rejected

A federal appeals court tossed out a ruling that would...

Donald Trump by WMNF
Supreme Court rules for immunity in Trump case, and Florida Democrats react

For the first time, The Supreme Court has ruled former...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: